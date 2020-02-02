Raymond James Reaffirms Buy Rating for Facebook (NASDAQ:FB)

Raymond James reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $250.00 price objective on Facebook and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Facebook from $263.00 to $248.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Facebook from $274.00 to $272.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $231.00 price objective on Facebook and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $246.29.

Shares of FB traded down $7.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $201.91. The stock had a trading volume of 31,258,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,397,070. Facebook has a 12 month low of $145.70 and a 12 month high of $224.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $575.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.05.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 26.15%. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Facebook will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.58, for a total transaction of $224,991.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,862.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total value of $51,324.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,935.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 407,258 shares of company stock valued at $78,808,199. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,435,833 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $16,639,053,000 after acquiring an additional 627,442 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,764,837 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,004,233,000 after acquiring an additional 142,716 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,325,423 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,482,591,000 after acquiring an additional 218,150 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,685,217 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,166,891,000 after acquiring an additional 466,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 4,546,925 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $809,716,000 after acquiring an additional 164,000 shares during the last quarter. 63.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

