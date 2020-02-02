Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) Stake Boosted by Sanders Capital LLC

Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 23.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,358,517 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 260,346 shares during the quarter. Raytheon makes up 0.9% of Sanders Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Sanders Capital LLC owned 0.49% of Raytheon worth $298,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Raytheon by 312.5% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Raytheon by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Raytheon news, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.48, for a total value of $107,740.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,940.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hadley sold 1,900 shares of Raytheon stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total value of $440,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,750 shares in the company, valued at $2,030,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:RTN traded down $5.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $220.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,211,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,855,682. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.88. Raytheon has a 1-year low of $164.70 and a 1-year high of $233.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.65.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8 billion. Raytheon had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th were paid a $0.9425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $3.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Raytheon’s payout ratio is presently 35.53%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RTN. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Raytheon from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wolfe Research lowered Raytheon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays set a $215.00 price target on Raytheon and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.60.

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

