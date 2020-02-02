RDA Financial Network Grows Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

RDA Financial Network boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,099 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,299 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1,242.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 442.8% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,471 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 36.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Randa Duncan Williams bought 322,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.96 per share, for a total transaction of $8,359,120.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 880,796 shares of company stock valued at $23,471,253. 37.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EPD stock traded down $0.76 on Friday, hitting $25.77. 8,000,268 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,710,285. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.88. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $25.04 and a one year high of $30.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.02.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.91%. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.24%.

EPD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.88.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

