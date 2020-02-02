RDA Financial Network Has $467,000 Stock Holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

RDA Financial Network lifted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MMP traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,388,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,878. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $56.75 and a fifty-two week high of $67.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.97.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The pipeline company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 36.75% and a return on equity of 38.78%. The company had revenue of $740.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.57 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $1.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This is an increase from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.70%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.00%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Sunday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

