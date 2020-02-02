RDA Financial Network Makes New $787,000 Investment in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

RDA Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 15,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPST. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5,673.4% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,578,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,969,000 after buying an additional 3,516,984 shares during the period. 3EDGE Asset Management LP grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 166.4% during the 4th quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 3,028,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891,559 shares in the last quarter. American Economic Planning Group Inc. ADV grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9,562.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Economic Planning Group Inc. ADV now owns 554,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,998,000 after acquiring an additional 548,681 shares in the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,846,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 998,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,333,000 after acquiring an additional 338,833 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:JPST traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $50.50. 6,892,835 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.47.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%.

