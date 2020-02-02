RDA Financial Network Sells 1,635 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

RDA Financial Network reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,635 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 21,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 7,413 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 9,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,907,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 18,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 98,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,809,000 after acquiring an additional 3,552 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $2.94 on Friday, reaching $163.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,522,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,309,771. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $137.12 and a 52-week high of $169.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.85.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

