Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) PT Lowered to GBX 7,200

Posted by on Feb 2nd, 2020

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank from GBX 7,500 ($98.66) to GBX 7,200 ($94.71) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

RB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 6,300 ($82.87) to GBX 6,100 ($80.24) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Barclays set a GBX 7,000 ($92.08) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. HSBC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 7,100 ($93.40) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 8,500 ($111.81) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 7,150 ($94.05) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Monday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 6,657.06 ($87.57).

LON RB opened at GBX 6,281 ($82.62) on Wednesday. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52-week low of GBX 5,510 ($72.48) and a 52-week high of GBX 6,744 ($88.71). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 6,148.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 6,159.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.08, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $44.58 billion and a PE ratio of 31.53.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

Analyst Recommendations for Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB)

