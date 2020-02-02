Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) PT Lowered to GBX 7,200

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank from GBX 7,500 ($98.66) to GBX 7,200 ($94.71) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

RB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 6,300 ($82.87) to GBX 6,100 ($80.24) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Barclays set a GBX 7,000 ($92.08) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. HSBC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 7,100 ($93.40) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 8,500 ($111.81) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 7,150 ($94.05) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Monday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 6,657.06 ($87.57).

LON RB opened at GBX 6,281 ($82.62) on Wednesday. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52-week low of GBX 5,510 ($72.48) and a 52-week high of GBX 6,744 ($88.71). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 6,148.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 6,159.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.08, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $44.58 billion and a PE ratio of 31.53.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

