RedFOX Labs Reaches Market Cap of $1.05 Million (RFOX)

RedFOX Labs (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. In the last week, RedFOX Labs has traded up 34.6% against the U.S. dollar. One RedFOX Labs token can now be purchased for about $0.0097 or 0.00000103 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. RedFOX Labs has a market capitalization of $1.05 million and approximately $52,659.00 worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67.52 or 0.00714767 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00119437 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.82 or 0.00114535 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00007097 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000483 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002750 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002253 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 53.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001336 BTC.

RedFOX Labs Profile

RedFOX Labs (CRYPTO:RFOX) is a token. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 960,687,173 tokens and its circulating supply is 107,902,541 tokens. RedFOX Labs’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . RedFOX Labs’ official website is redfoxlabs.io . The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling RedFOX Labs

RedFOX Labs can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coineal. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RedFOX Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RedFOX Labs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RedFOX Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

