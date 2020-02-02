Regal Investment Advisors LLC Buys 168 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,525 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BND. FMR LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 310.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 6,285 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 244.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,781,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,882,000 after acquiring an additional 10,485,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Courier Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 7,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BND opened at $85.52 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.12. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $79.39 and a 12-month high of $85.57.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

