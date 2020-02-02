Regal Investment Advisors LLC Invests $208,000 in Canon Inc (NYSE:CAJ)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canon Inc (NYSE:CAJ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,623 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in Canon by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 124,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Canon by 34.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,517,397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,514,000 after buying an additional 390,348 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Canon by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 319,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,741,000 after buying an additional 81,178 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Canon by 16.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after buying an additional 12,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its holdings in Canon by 18.3% in the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 184,272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,920,000 after buying an additional 28,454 shares during the last quarter. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Canon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th.

NYSE:CAJ opened at $26.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Canon Inc has a 12 month low of $25.49 and a 12 month high of $30.12.

Canon Profile

Canon Inc manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Office Business Unit, Imaging System Business Unit, Medical System Business Unit, and Industry and Others Business Unit.

