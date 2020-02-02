Regal Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 280.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,690,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,635,000 after buying an additional 1,246,529 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 43,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,860,000. Barber Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 138,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,401,000 after buying an additional 4,354 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

VGK stock opened at $56.79 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a one year low of $50.66 and a one year high of $59.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.29.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Recommended Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.