Regal Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,699 Shares of Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,679 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock after selling 1,699 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the 2nd quarter worth $15,111,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 327,921 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $7,519,000 after purchasing an additional 10,094 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 536.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 243,138 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $9,801,000 after purchasing an additional 204,951 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 213,573 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $8,609,000 after purchasing an additional 15,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 192,644 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $7,794,000 after purchasing an additional 36,414 shares in the last quarter. 10.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CGC. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price objective on Canopy Growth from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. TheStreet cut Canopy Growth from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Compass Point lowered their price objective on Canopy Growth from $24.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, MKM Partners reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Canopy Growth has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.10.

Shares of CGC stock opened at $22.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 3.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 8.38 and a quick ratio of 7.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.48 and a 200 day moving average of $23.83. Canopy Growth Corp has a 1 year low of $13.81 and a 1 year high of $52.74.

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The marijuana producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $58.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.10 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 13.44% and a negative net margin of 542.66%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Canopy Growth Corp will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC).

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.