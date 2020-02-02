Regent Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Regent Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,459 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 389 shares during the quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $3,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in Micron Technology by 387.6% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 6,100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 4,849 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Micron Technology by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,263,389 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $121,264,000 after acquiring an additional 872,264 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,226 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 8,045 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA Endowment & Philanthropic Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MU traded down $1.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,455,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,361,609. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.14 and a 52-week high of $60.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.44.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 17.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,400 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $264,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,032,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $209,017.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,934 shares of company stock valued at $2,712,417 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MU shares. Cowen upgraded Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (up from $59.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cascend Securities boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush raised Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.14.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

