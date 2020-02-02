Regent Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Regent Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,909 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 3.4% in the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 36,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MDLZ shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $1.42 on Friday, reaching $57.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,983,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,309,419. Mondelez International Inc has a 52-week low of $44.00 and a 52-week high of $59.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 14.96%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

