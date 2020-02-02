Regent Investment Management LLC Has $872,000 Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Regent Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USB. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 82.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,575,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,260 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 14.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,563,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,519,000 after purchasing an additional 588,238 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 14.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,416,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,388,000 after purchasing an additional 549,402 shares in the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,435,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 6.7% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,287,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,592,000 after purchasing an additional 330,313 shares in the last quarter. 75.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.22. 6,202,617 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,744,306. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.11. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $47.57 and a one year high of $61.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 25.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on USB. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup raised U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.97.

In related news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 165,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $9,736,818.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 900,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,935,939.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James L. Chosy sold 12,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.93, for a total transaction of $740,495.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,286 shares in the company, valued at $6,129,999.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 223,804 shares of company stock valued at $13,179,815 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Recommended Story: Understanding Analyst Recommendations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.