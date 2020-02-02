Regent Investment Management LLC Purchases 1,700 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Regent Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,917 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the third quarter worth $38,000. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DAL traded down $1.36 on Friday, reaching $55.74. 9,318,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,248,802. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.22 and a twelve month high of $63.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.99 and a 200-day moving average of $57.82. The company has a market capitalization of $36.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $11.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.37 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 33.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Macquarie set a $62.00 target price on shares of Delta Air Lines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Delta Air Lines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.94.

In related news, Director Michael P. Huerta purchased 1,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.38 per share, for a total transaction of $58,814.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $563,758.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 30,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.55, for a total value of $1,740,081.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 323,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,643,610.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

