Regent Investment Management LLC Sells 175 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Regent Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,095 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ILMN. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Illumina by 410.0% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 510 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 125.5% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the second quarter worth about $2,160,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 21.5% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,150 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $7,955,000 after buying an additional 4,636 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the third quarter worth about $31,000. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on ILMN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $341.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 20th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Illumina in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $348.00 to $341.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $380.00 target price on shares of Illumina and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $335.13.

NASDAQ ILMN traded down $5.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $290.07. 1,444,785 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,232,548. The company has a current ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $263.30 and a 1-year high of $380.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $325.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $306.19. The company has a market cap of $42.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.05.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $953.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $950.16 million. Illumina had a return on equity of 22.78% and a net margin of 28.27%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Oene Mark Van sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.99, for a total transaction of $206,868.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,578 shares in the company, valued at $3,832,202.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $46,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,727 shares of company stock worth $1,204,837 over the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

