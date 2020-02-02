Regent Investment Management LLC Sells 2,700 Shares of Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC)

Regent Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,013 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WDC. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Western Digital by 2,409.8% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 803,726 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $51,012,000 after buying an additional 771,703 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Western Digital during the third quarter valued at $16,969,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 22.3% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,211,362 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $72,246,000 after acquiring an additional 220,555 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 781,680 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $46,499,000 after purchasing an additional 209,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 614,929 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $36,674,000 after purchasing an additional 149,172 shares during the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WDC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Longbow Research lifted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cascend Securities lifted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Western Digital has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.87.

Shares of WDC traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.50. 14,006,074 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,687,118. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.62 and a 200-day moving average of $57.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a PE ratio of -12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 1.87. Western Digital Corp has a 1-year low of $35.61 and a 1-year high of $72.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 9.89%. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Western Digital Corp will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.49%.

In other news, COO Michael D. Cordano sold 5,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $309,431.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 281,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,476,733.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew E. Massengill sold 3,110 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.17, for a total value of $162,248.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,929.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,451 shares of company stock valued at $2,684,999. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

