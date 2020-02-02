Relx (LON:REL) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,275

Relx (LON:REL) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from GBX 2,090 ($27.49) to GBX 2,275 ($29.93) in a report released on Thursday, Digital Look reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 2,378 ($31.28) to GBX 2,408 ($31.68) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 1,830 ($24.07) to GBX 2,250 ($29.60) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($23.02) price target on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup raised shares of Relx to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group reissued a sell rating and issued a GBX 1,790 ($23.55) price target (up from GBX 1,725 ($22.69)) on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,993.30 ($26.22).

REL opened at GBX 2,013 ($26.48) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,942.95 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,899.38. The company has a market cap of $38.95 billion and a PE ratio of 26.11. Relx has a 12 month low of GBX 1,597 ($21.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,055 ($27.03). The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 308.02.

RELX PLC provides information based-analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics to institutions and professionals that enables progress in science, advance healthcare, and performance improvement.

