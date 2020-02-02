RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Shares Bought by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.06% of RenaissanceRe worth $4,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 6.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,639,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,003,839,000 after acquiring an additional 355,771 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 20.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 370,353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $71,645,000 after acquiring an additional 62,565 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 2.5% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 210,157 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,655,000 after acquiring an additional 5,026 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the second quarter valued at $28,408,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 0.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 119,036 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,052,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

In other RenaissanceRe news, SVP Jonathan Paradine sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.00, for a total value of $1,870,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,108 shares in the company, valued at $9,370,196. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RenaissanceRe stock opened at $189.44 on Friday. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $135.59 and a 1-year high of $201.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $193.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.66.

RNR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded RenaissanceRe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine cut RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.33.

RenaissanceRe Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.