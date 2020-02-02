ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.20, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $736.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.08 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 15.52%. ResMed’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS.

RMD stock opened at $158.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $157.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.10. ResMed has a 1-year low of $92.73 and a 1-year high of $167.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $22.86 billion, a PE ratio of 54.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

In other news, insider James Hollingshead sold 1,200 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.40, for a total value of $186,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,479,239.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 4,367 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.85, for a total value of $645,660.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,040,270.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 56,303 shares of company stock valued at $8,403,179. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

RMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer began coverage on ResMed in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on ResMed in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $174.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.33.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

