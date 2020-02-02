Resolute Mining (LON:RSG) Price Target Lowered to GBX 84 at Berenberg Bank

Resolute Mining (LON:RSG) had its price objective decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 120 ($1.58) to GBX 84 ($1.10) in a report published on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a not rated rating on shares of Resolute Mining in a research note on Monday, October 7th.

RSG opened at GBX 61.05 ($0.80) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.04. Resolute Mining has a 52 week low of GBX 56.93 ($0.75) and a 52 week high of GBX 119.50 ($1.57). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 62.95.

Resolute Mining Limited engages in the mining, exploration, development, and production of gold properties in Africa and Australia. The company's flagship project is the Syama Gold Mine located in Mali, West Africa. It is also involved in the prospecting and exploration of minerals. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Perth, Australia.

