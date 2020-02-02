Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Retail Properties of America from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

Retail Properties of America stock opened at $12.15 on Wednesday. Retail Properties of America has a 12 month low of $11.12 and a 12 month high of $14.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.69. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.79 and a beta of 0.52.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Retail Properties of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Retail Properties of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Retail Properties of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Retail Properties of America by 369.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Retail Properties of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.35% of the company’s stock.

Retail Properties of America Company Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.1 million square feet.

