Retirement Systems of Alabama Boosts Stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 222,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 836 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $13,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PEG. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 5,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.2% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 6,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PEG opened at $59.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.75. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a one year low of $52.93 and a one year high of $63.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.05. The stock has a market cap of $29.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.24.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $36,618.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,648 shares in the company, valued at $3,201,826.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $96,607.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,453,839.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,325 shares of company stock worth $253,979. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on PEG. Barclays cut Public Service Enterprise Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Wolfe Research cut Public Service Enterprise Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.33.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

