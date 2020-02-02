Retirement Systems of Alabama Buys 44,881 Shares of Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF) by 28.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 44,881 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.30% of Stifel Financial worth $12,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,643,000 after buying an additional 18,008 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,420,000 after buying an additional 16,498 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 76,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,541,000 after buying an additional 5,197 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Stifel Financial by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Stifel Financial by 143.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 9,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SF. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Stifel Financial from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Stifel Financial from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.60.

SF stock opened at $64.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.41. Stifel Financial Corp has a fifty-two week low of $46.78 and a fifty-two week high of $66.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.27. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 13.55%. The firm had revenue of $944.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Stifel Financial news, insider Victor Nesi sold 1,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.22, for a total value of $116,662.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 176,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,960,675.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Richard J. Himelfarb sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.75, for a total value of $607,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 103,774 shares in the company, valued at $6,304,270.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,064 shares of company stock valued at $2,755,557 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

