Retirement Systems of Alabama Cuts Stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 213,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $13,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNFP. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 447,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,505,000 after buying an additional 26,190 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $553,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,907,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,031,000 after buying an additional 129,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 8.8% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 36,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. 78.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PNFP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $59.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.46. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 1 year low of $50.51 and a 1 year high of $65.00.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $253.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.00 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 30.10%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.92%.

In other news, Chairman Richard D. Callicutt II sold 21,841 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.42, for a total value of $1,319,633.22. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 112,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,806,010.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald L. Samuel sold 500 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total value of $32,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,175 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,480.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,341 shares of company stock worth $1,412,123 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

