Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $12.64 Million Position in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 532,683 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $12,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,858,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,781,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858,174 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 345,810 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,697,000 after purchasing an additional 14,436 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 279,685 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,728,000 after purchasing an additional 108,372 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 28,994 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 4,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 16,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WMB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays downgraded Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Williams Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Williams Companies from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.73.

Shares of WMB opened at $20.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.15, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.21 and a 200-day moving average of $23.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Williams Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $20.58 and a 52 week high of $29.55.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 1.87%. The business’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Williams Companies Inc will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.73%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 192.41%.

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

