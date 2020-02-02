Retirement Systems of Alabama Purchases 100 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 55,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $11,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OLED. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Display by 156,745.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,926,000 after buying an additional 202,201 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Universal Display by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 44,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,384,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Display by 281.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 3,715 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Universal Display by 9.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,726,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Universal Display by 9.8% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. 65.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Jonathan W. Painter sold 12,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total transaction of $1,263,276.00. Also, insider Julia J. Brown sold 24,905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.85, for a total value of $4,977,264.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,876,081.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OLED opened at $176.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $206.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.21. Universal Display Co. has a 52 week low of $101.10 and a 52 week high of $230.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 63.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.51.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.21. Universal Display had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 35.10%. The firm had revenue of $97.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OLED has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub cut Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Cowen cut Universal Display from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $212.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.23.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 21, 2019, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

