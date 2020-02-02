Retirement Systems of Alabama Purchases 787 Shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $10,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $158,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 13,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $2,587,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $97.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $106.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.06. Microchip Technology Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.66 and a 12-month high of $112.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 25.60%. Microchip Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.29.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,958 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $178,471.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $322,306.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,681,899.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

