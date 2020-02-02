Retirement Systems of Alabama Reduces Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,598 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $11,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DFS. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 122.4% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Truewealth LLC raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 861.1% during the 4th quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO John Greene purchased 3,377 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $73.84 per share, for a total transaction of $249,357.68. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 27,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,030,747.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Roger C. Hochschild purchased 15,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,111,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 849,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,934,180.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 21,777 shares of company stock worth $1,612,588. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $75.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $23.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.61. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $66.95 and a 52-week high of $92.98.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 20.94% and a return on equity of 26.25%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DFS. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Discover Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

