Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 270 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $12,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,063,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,268,859,000 after buying an additional 146,643 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in AutoZone by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,438,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in AutoZone by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 93.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on AZO. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AutoZone from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,415.00 price target (up from $1,225.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wedbush lowered AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $1,375.00 to $1,225.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AutoZone has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,240.40.

Shares of AZO opened at $1,057.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,171.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,139.99. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $832.62 and a 52 week high of $1,274.41.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $14.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $13.74 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 96.86% and a net margin of 13.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $13.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 66.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoZone news, VP William R. Hackney sold 5,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,222.09, for a total value of $6,176,442.86. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,623,166.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

