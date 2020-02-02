Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 8,701 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,725 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,701 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.07% of First Republic Bank worth $13,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 893 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 40,131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,406 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Montag & Caldwell LLC raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

FRC stock opened at $110.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.96. First Republic Bank has a twelve month low of $87.43 and a twelve month high of $122.34. The firm has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.91.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.12. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 22.38%. The business had revenue of $877.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 14.62%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FRC. Bank of America increased their price target on First Republic Bank from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on First Republic Bank from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on First Republic Bank from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on First Republic Bank from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.27.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.