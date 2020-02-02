Revain (R) Market Cap Achieves $18.61 Million

Revain (CURRENCY:R) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. One Revain token can currently be bought for $0.0384 or 0.00000415 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, BitFlip, BitForex and YoBit. Revain has a total market cap of $18.61 million and $774,268.00 worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Revain has traded up 8.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Revain Profile

Revain launched on August 4th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 484,450,000 tokens. Revain’s official website is revain.org . The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Revain’s official message board is medium.com/revain . Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

Revain Token Trading

Revain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Mercatox, BTC-Alpha, Kucoin, Cryptopia, Kuna, HitBTC, YoBit, C-CEX, BitFlip and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Revain using one of the exchanges listed above.

