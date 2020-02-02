Rice Partnership LLC Buys Shares of 2,260 PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Rice Partnership LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $282,782,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 1.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,361,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,422,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,723 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $180,697,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 1,981.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,037,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,248,000 after purchasing an additional 987,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in PepsiCo by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,734,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,149,344,000 after purchasing an additional 890,014 shares in the last quarter. 71.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.53.

Shares of PEP opened at $142.02 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.21 and a 12 month high of $144.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 67.49%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

