Robert W. Baird Increases Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target to $125.00

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Paypal from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Paypal from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Nomura reiterated a buy rating and issued a $139.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of Paypal from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a $138.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $127.03.

NASDAQ PYPL traded down $3.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $113.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,398,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,724,889. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.65. The stock has a market cap of $133.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.94. Paypal has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $121.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Paypal will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 2,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total transaction of $275,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 115,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,959,677.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.49, for a total transaction of $3,104,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,197,888.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,379 shares of company stock valued at $6,074,226. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Meridian Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Paypal by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Paypal by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 280,920 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,154,000 after purchasing an additional 33,143 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in Paypal by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in Paypal by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 13,388 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Beck Bode LLC grew its position in Paypal by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 31,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

