Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Price Target Increased to $220.00 by Analysts at Stephens

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) had its price target lifted by Stephens from $213.00 to $220.00 in a report published on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ROK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Rockwell Automation from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $151.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. TheStreet lowered Rockwell Automation from a b+ rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $208.00 target price (up previously from $174.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a hold rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $192.27.

ROK traded down $3.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $191.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,197,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,710. The stock has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.46. Rockwell Automation has a 52 week low of $143.91 and a 52 week high of $207.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 102.93% and a net margin of 13.75%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 8.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Rebecca W. House sold 895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.70, for a total transaction of $181,416.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David M. Dorgan sold 10,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.22, for a total value of $2,011,536.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,247,616.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,770 shares of company stock worth $8,148,567. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,306,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.37% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

