Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $380.73.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ROP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $291.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price target (up from $375.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens set a $386.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.33, for a total transaction of $180,165.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,580 shares in the company, valued at $3,091,631.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jason Conley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.46, for a total transaction of $881,150.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,070 shares in the company, valued at $7,778,792.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,500 shares of company stock worth $4,439,435 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 38,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,274,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the second quarter worth about $230,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the second quarter worth about $949,000. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the second quarter worth about $362,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the second quarter worth about $1,552,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROP stock traded down $7.72 on Tuesday, hitting $381.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 619,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,600. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $365.32 and its 200-day moving average is $356.33. Roper Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $282.74 and a fifty-two week high of $393.00. The company has a market capitalization of $39.38 billion, a PE ratio of 34.66, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.12.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.05. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.22 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were paid a dividend of $0.512 per share. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 8th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.36%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

