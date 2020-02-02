Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Price Target Raised to $440.00

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $395.00 to $440.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.29% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $291.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 target price (up from $375.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Stephens set a $386.00 target price on Roper Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.73.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

NYSE ROP opened at $381.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.66, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Roper Technologies has a 1-year low of $282.74 and a 1-year high of $393.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $365.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $356.33.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 21.58%. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.22 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Roper Technologies will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Roper Technologies news, CFO Robert Crisci sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.61, for a total transaction of $1,402,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,253,589.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John K. Stipancich sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,241,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,500 shares of company stock worth $4,439,435. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Simmons Bank raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 2,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 4,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.