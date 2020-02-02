Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Releases Q1 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) updated its first quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.94-3.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.13. Roper Technologies also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 13.30-13.60 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $291.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Cowen reiterated an outperform rating and set a $400.00 price target (up previously from $375.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stephens set a $386.00 price target on Roper Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $380.73.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Shares of ROP traded down $7.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $381.66. 619,752 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,600. The company has a market cap of $39.38 billion, a PE ratio of 34.66, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $365.32 and its 200-day moving average is $356.33. Roper Technologies has a 52 week low of $282.74 and a 52 week high of $393.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.05. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 21.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Roper Technologies will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th were paid a dividend of $0.512 per share. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.36%.

In related news, CFO Robert Crisci sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.61, for a total transaction of $1,402,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,253,589.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.33, for a total value of $180,165.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,091,631.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,439,435. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

See Also: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.