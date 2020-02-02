Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 13.30-13.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $13.57. Roper Technologies also updated its FY20 guidance to $13.30-13.60 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ROP. Cowen reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $400.00 target price (up from $375.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens set a $386.00 target price on Roper Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $291.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $380.73.

Shares of NYSE ROP traded down $7.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $381.66. 619,752 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 465,600. Roper Technologies has a 52 week low of $282.74 and a 52 week high of $393.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $365.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $356.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $39.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.66, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.12.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.05. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Roper Technologies will post 13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th were paid a dividend of $0.512 per share. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 8th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 17.36%.

In related news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 5,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,004 shares in the company, valued at $12,241,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.33, for a total transaction of $180,165.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,580 shares in the company, valued at $3,091,631.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,500 shares of company stock worth $4,439,435. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

