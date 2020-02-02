Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Increases Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Eukles Asset Management lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.5% during the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 87.5% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 72.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on JPM shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $141.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Edward Jones reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.29.

In other news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 62,085 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.94, for a total value of $8,191,494.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 64,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.91, for a total transaction of $8,404,160.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 451,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,103,377.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 177,800 shares of company stock worth $23,657,732 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JPM opened at $132.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.77. The stock has a market cap of $415.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $98.09 and a 12-month high of $141.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $28.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.69 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.