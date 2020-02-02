Ruhnn (NASDAQ:RUHN) Shares Up 6.1%

Ruhnn Holding Ltd – (NASDAQ:RUHN)’s share price shot up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.18 and last traded at $8.89, 361,116 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 44% from the average session volume of 641,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.38.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Ruhnn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.38 and its 200-day moving average is $5.96.

Ruhnn (NASDAQ:RUHN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $38.16 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ruhnn stock. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Ruhnn Holding Ltd – (NASDAQ:RUHN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 80,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Ruhnn at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ruhnn (NASDAQ:RUHN)

Ruhnn Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates key opinion leader (KOL) cultivation and incubation platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the sale of various fashion and lifestyle products to consumers through its KOL online stores; and provision of various KOL sales and advertising services to third-party merchants.

