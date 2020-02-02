Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 48.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 445,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,541 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.38% of Qorvo worth $51,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 11.4% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 321,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,828,000 after buying an additional 33,010 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 32,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Qorvo in the fourth quarter worth about $191,000. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Qorvo by 22.9% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 13,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Qorvo by 6.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 509,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,764,000 after acquiring an additional 32,226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total transaction of $218,732.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,251,302.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan Louise Spradley sold 500 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.99, for a total transaction of $50,995.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,591.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,070 shares of company stock valued at $2,402,702. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on QRVO shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Qorvo from $98.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Qorvo from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $110.00 target price on Qorvo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America increased their price target on Qorvo from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Qorvo from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Qorvo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.11.

Shares of QRVO stock opened at $105.86 on Friday. Qorvo Inc has a 52-week low of $58.52 and a 52-week high of $122.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $114.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.38.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $869.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.62 million. Qorvo had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 11.03%. Qorvo’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Qorvo Inc will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

