Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Position in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 441,767 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.49% of Varian Medical Systems worth $62,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Varian Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Varian Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Varian Medical Systems by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Varian Medical Systems by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 482 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its position in Varian Medical Systems by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Varian Medical Systems news, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 4,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $636,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,829,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John W. Kuo sold 465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.02, for a total value of $59,529.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,553,415.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,525,045 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

VAR has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Varian Medical Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Varian Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Varian Medical Systems from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price (up from $152.00) on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Varian Medical Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.14.

NYSE VAR opened at $140.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $145.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.16. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $103.92 and a one year high of $150.06. The company has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.89.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.05). Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The firm had revenue of $828.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Varian Medical Systems Company Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

