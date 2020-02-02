Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $65.02 Million Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 309,878 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 36,676 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $65,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corundum Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 3.3% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,706 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 11.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 530 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 868 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 10.4% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 617 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stryker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.45.

Shares of SYK stock opened at $210.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $78.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.58. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $223.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.50.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.575 dividend. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

In other Stryker news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total value of $962,502.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

