Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 26,448 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 753,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 26,448 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $56,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Chesapeake Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Teilinger Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth $21,536,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,130,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on OKE. Barclays set a $79.00 price objective on ONEOK and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine lowered ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research cut ONEOK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.13.

Shares of OKE opened at $74.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.95. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.13 and a 1 year high of $77.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.53%.

In other news, Director Mark W. Helderman acquired 6,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $73.36 per share, for a total transaction of $447,055.84. Also, CAO Mary M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $143,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,263 shares in the company, valued at $737,396.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

