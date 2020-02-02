Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Holdings in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,020,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 426,494 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $53,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Marvell Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Marvell Technology Group by 296.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 41.3% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Andrew Micallef sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total value of $276,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 99,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,761,604.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total value of $407,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 160,000 shares of company stock worth $4,373,650 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on MRVL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Monday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut Marvell Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Marvell Technology Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.52.

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $24.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.53. The firm has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.35, a PEG ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.19. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $28.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Marvell Technology Group had a negative net margin of 16.47% and a positive return on equity of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $662.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Marvell Technology Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.24%.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

