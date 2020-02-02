Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,206,979 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 16,678 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.06% of Chevron worth $145,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA bought a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Price Wealth LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 105.8% during the fourth quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in Chevron during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 65.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total transaction of $8,172,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,086,112.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total transaction of $933,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,300 shares of company stock valued at $10,904,079 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CVX opened at $107.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $202.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.12. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.39 and a fifty-two week high of $127.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $117.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.65.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.70%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.87.

Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

