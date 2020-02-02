RWE AG (FRA:RWE) Receives €29.61 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

RWE AG (FRA:RWE) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €30.49 ($35.45).

RWE has been the subject of several research reports. Nord/LB set a €35.00 ($40.70) price target on RWE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley set a €34.60 ($40.23) price target on RWE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €32.50 ($37.79) price target on RWE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on RWE and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €29.30 ($34.07) price target on RWE and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

Shares of RWE stock traded down €0.45 ($0.52) on Friday, hitting €31.34 ($36.44). 3,491,175 shares of the stock were exchanged. RWE has a one year low of €14.35 ($16.69) and a one year high of €23.28 ($27.07). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €28.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is €26.79.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

