S.A. Mason LLC Acquires New Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 145 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 119 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 858 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 884 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 521 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 6,217 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $610.00 to $595.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $620.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine raised Intuitive Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $619.62.

ISRG opened at $559.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $591.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $549.71. The company has a market capitalization of $64.70 billion, a PE ratio of 48.47, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.12. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $455.15 and a 1-year high of $616.56.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.80% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.63, for a total value of $131,541.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 195 shares in the company, valued at $114,002.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lonnie M. Smith sold 205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.49, for a total value of $113,670.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 368,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,580,194.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,199 shares of company stock worth $9,387,139. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

